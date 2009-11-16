T.I. To Marry Tiny Upon Prison Release

T.I. will celebrate the end of his prison sentence next year by marrying his longtime girlfriend, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle.

He’s currently serving time for illegal weapons possession following his arrest in 2007.

The couple, which has been dating since 2001 and has two sons together, was previously rumored to have exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony days before T.I. entered prison earlier this year – but the reports were subsequently denied.

However, Tiny admits wedding bells are definitely on her mind, revealing they are making tentative plans to tie the knot once T.I. secures a definitive release date. And she’s is dreaming of a big ceremony.

She tells XXL magazine, “Sometime (next) year, but we can’t really give a date yet because we have to find out exactly when Tip (T.I.) is coming home. We’ll have to just plan around that, but I envision a fairytale wedding.”

