6 Romances Cursed By Reality TV

The reality show filmed by Shaquille and Shaunie O’Neal before their marriage took a decisive turn last week may find its way to at least one network still willing to give it a chance.

Earlier this year, the couple had shopped a show called “Love Shaq.” The difference between other reality romances and this couple is that those other unions were at least still in tact as the seasons aired; the O’Neal marriage has fallen apart before the show could even be sold.

Shaunie filed for legal separation on Nov. 9 citing irreconcilable differences. In addition to asking for an unspecified amount of money for spousal and child support, Shaunie is also seeking sole custody of the couple’s four children, ages 3 to 9, with visitation rights for O’Neal.

A&E confirmed they had seen the “Love Shaq” pilot, according to TMZ, and are said to be still “considering” whether or not to purchase the show.

