4 Vegetarian Thanksgiving Alternatives

Vegetarians are a group of people that generally do not have many Thanksgiving options. There are tons of side dishes as an option, so one can choose to stay away from many of the staple dishes, which are cooked with meat or chicken broth. For those who choose veganism, which excludes all animals products, no cheese, milk or eggs Thanksgiving offers almost nothing, here are a couple of alternatives:

1. Instead of Turkey Stuffed with Cornbread dressing try Grilled and Tofurkey stuffed with Cornbread dressing. The key is to marinate in vegatable broth and saute all of the vegatables before using.

2. Collard Greens seasoned with Smoked Turkey/or Ham- instead try Sauteed Collard Greens, insert vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

3. Macaroni and Cheese- instead of Sharp or Cheddar Cheese try Smoked Soy Cheese and Italian Bread Crumbs.

4. Stuffed portobello Mustrooms with Gongonzola Cheese. Instead of turkey sausage use Morning Star Farms Meal Starters, Grillers Recipe Crumbles

