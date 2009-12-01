Travelistas in Miami!

The Travelistas love heading down to Miami for fun, relaxation, and boy-watching! Take a look at our must-dos when you’re in the Sunshine State!

Shop: Miami is full of shopping, whether it’s on South Beach, Lincoln Road, or in Coral Gables. We like the newly-opened Viva Verde Boutique in Coral Gables. This is a true gem of a boutique, stocked with essential oils, soy candles, organic pajama sets, and carefully-selected gift items.

Check out Miami’s art scene and see why Art Basel stateside (Dec 3-6) decided to set up its annual event here. The Wynwood Art District has some of the best art exhibits in the city.

Eat: We love brunch at The Raleigh on Sundays, and for dinner, we favor Casa Tua. For authentic Latin cuisine, we recommend taking a break from Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road and heading to Little Havana for sweet potato, cassava, and ropa vieja. On the last Friday of the month, there is Viernes Culturales, a street party with live music, gallery openings, and the smell of Cuban cuisine.

Nightlife: What better reason to come to Miami then to get a taste of salsa dancing. We head over to the Yuca Club on Lincoln Road for dance lessons and the lively dance party. Another spot is Lenny Kravitz’s Florida Room (in the Delano Hotel) for live music and some of the best cocktail mixologists on the beach. Get there early!

Stay: The traditional boutique hotels of South Beach still live up to the name, whether it’s the Raleigh, Delano, or Shore Club. Newcomer Hotel Gansevoort South is giving the others some competition. This trendy boutique hotel made its name in the Meatpacking District of NYC. The newly opened Miami outpost is as popular, complete with Plunge, the rooftop pool, which turns into a sexy evening spot. At Philippe Restaurant you can dine on Asian-fusion cuisine and randomly spot Gabrielle Union and Dwane Wade. The Standard Hotel, directly on Biscayne Bay, features secluded bungalows and a casual sexy scene if you want to escape South Beach. The Turkish hammam and spa is a wonder!

Get your cruise game on by taking a look at Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Oasis of the Seas! Sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, this ship offers top of the line services, amenities, and state rooms. We’ll be on board to take advantage of everything the Oasis of the Seas has to offer!

