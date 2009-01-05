Should Women Say “I Love You” First?

Being the father of three daughters I ran across an interesting article on CNN.com a few days back. The subject was, “Why Women Shouldn’t Say I Love You First”. Hmmm, made me think. In the article the author Wendy Atterberry goes on to say:

“Unlike asking a man out, making a move on him, or even proposing, there’s no action-based response to the first “I love you.” It’s all words, it’s all emotion. In that moment, he either loves you back or he doesn’t – you only hear the black or white of a ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ not the gray of “Well, I like you a whole lot and I could see myself falling in love with you, but I’m just not quite there yet.” And the truth is, it often takes men longer to get there than it does for women. Men process their emotions more slowly, they’re usually more cautious about taking their feelings and relationships to the next level. So what happens if you get there first and you say it and he’s not there yet? What happens when your “I love you” is met with a “thank you,” or worse, a deer-in-headlights look? Well, it stings, sure, but more than that, it can stop a perfectly happy and healthy [relationship].”

Wendy thinks if you feel compelled to tell a man those magical three words you better be prepared to roll. Now you can’t debate with her, injecting I Love You does change the entire dynamic of a relationship. Whether it be for the good or for the bad, lol. Thinking back I might recollect using the old, “Thank You” myself…

Do you think women should say “I love you” first, or does it just depend on who’s got that lovin’ feeling? Read the rest of the article at BlackAndMarriedWithKids.com.

