Nivea Gives Birth, Lil Wayne Parties With New Chick

Nivea supposedly had Lil Wayne’s son this weekend….while he was out in ATL partying with his new jumpoff. According to ybf.com, He threw a party for his Young Money chick Shanell–who is also D.Woods‘ sister–this weekend in Atlanta.

Nivea has three kids with ex-husband music producer and singer The Dream, while Lil’ Wayne has 3 kids; 1 girl with ex-wife Antonia “Toya” Carter of the “Tiny and Toya Show”, one boy with actress Lauren London who became pregnant around the same time as Nivea.

Weezy’s other baby mama Nivea, is in labor

Take a look at the pics below:

Toya on Weezy’s BM’s: “All Of Us Get Along”