A 40-second clip of Beyonce’s “Video Phone” music video, featuring Lady Gaga has surfaced. Watch it below:

And check out these pictures of the ladies on-set. The Hype Williams-directed video will premiere this coming Tuesday (Nov 17th), and not on Nov 23rd as previously scheduled.

Beyonce is seen suited up at one point and later clad in white with Lady Gaga seated with yellow heels.

Check the new photos below:

