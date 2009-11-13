OUCH! Ray-J Calls Kim K “That Other Girl” On-Air

During an interview with Good Day, New York, Ray-J showed more love to Whitney Houston, a cougar he was rumored to once have a relationship with, than his one-time girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who he starred in sextape with. What’s up with that? Is Ray-J feeling salty because Kim’s planning a future with the much-sexier Reggie Bush, while he’s still looking for love with soon-to-be Z-list celebrities on his reality show? We think so.

He tried to clean up the mess a few days later at the VH1 offices, but we’re not buying it.

