Chris Brown appeared on the Wendy Williams Show today to debut the new video for his single, “Crawl.” Chris also sat with Wendy to discuss being able to focus on his music once again, Rihanna and dating.

Check out the video here:

Here’s a gallery of Chris arriving to The Wendy Show:

Chris Brown To Premiere “Crawl” On Wendy!

Chris Wants RiRi To Keep It A “Private Matter”??