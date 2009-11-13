MUSIC VIDEO: Rihanna’s “Russian Roulette”!

Rihanna‘s publicity team has officially put the gear in drive, and the starlet blazing full speed ahead towards the release of her new album “Rated R.”

For all of you Rihanna addicts, be prepared to get your fix, because she’s going hard in anticipation of her LPs release.

Her first single, “Russian Roulette,” has already made it’s Billboard Hot 100 debut at #9, and the video, directed by Anthony Mandler is dark, cinematic, and surely controversial.

According to her publicity team:

The video premieres amidst a flurry of activity, including the online release of Rihanna’s “Wait Your Turn” video – also helmed by Mandler – and the release of “Hard feat. Jeezy,” a track that has created a frenzy of radio and club play nationwide.

According to Billboard, “Russian Roulette” earns Rihanna her 12th career top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, placing her second among female acts this decade.

As the heat surrounding the November 23rd release of Rated R continues to rise, Rihanna is set to make her return to the stage with an onslaught of appearances in the coming weeks. On Monday, November 16th, Rihanna will partner with Nokia in a first-of-its-kind concert event from a secret location in London. Fans worldwide will be able to stream the concert live from the web and on their Nokia mobile devices, and be among the first to hear material from her new album. For information on how to take part in this historic event go here.

On Sunday, November 22 –the eve of Rated R’s release – Rihanna will make her return to the national television stage with a special performance on the American Music Awards, airing live on ABC at 8pm EST. On Tuesday, November 24 she will shut down Times Square in the heart of New York City for ABC’s “Good Morning America” concert series, and that night will perform on CBS’ “The Late Show with David Letterman.”

Stay tuned for more breaking info on Rihanna, including a special track-by-track exclusive preview on iTunes next week, as the countdown to the year’s most-anticipated album – Rated R – continues…

Check out this video of Riri interviewing on a European talk show:

And here’s a gallery of Rihanna in Paris:

