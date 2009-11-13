Look Beautiful For Less

Looking good doesn’t have to burn a hole in your wallet. The cost of makeup, skincare products, haircare items and other beauty products can really add up. However, you don’t have to go broke to look beautiful. Follow these simple to tips to save money on beauty products:

1) Sign up for email newsletters from your fave brands. They constantly have special offers and discounts just for subscribers.

2) Social networking is your friend. Become fans of your fave brands on Facebook and/or follow them on Twitter. Some offer specials just for their fans and followers.

Glamour to feature more “real size” models

3) Sephora weekly specials and sales. Check these sections on Sephora.com for major savings on products, including tons of seasonal palettes and gift sets. Some specials are also in Sephora stores, so keep your eyes open the next time you stop by one.

4) Check “vintage/last call/buh-byes” sections of your fave brands’ websites. These are the sections with products that are being discontinued, or just having the packaging changed.

An interview with a “natural” diva

Take a look at the hottest celeb pics on the net

Also On HelloBeautiful: