HelloBeautiful Fitness Giveaway: No More Excuses

No More Excuses

Most of us can find good excuses for not exercising. And Most of them aren’t original. Watch!

Raise your hand if you don’t have enough time?

Clap your hands if you’re too tired once you get home from work. Stomp your feet if you can’t afford to join a gym. Wave you arms in the air if some of you just plain hate to exercise. A lot of us feel this way about exercise because we think of it as a job or chore.

We need to change the way we think about working out. Close your eyes and think of the word move. Instead of picturing it as something negative, associate it with something you really enjoy doing. Some of you are picturing yourselves shopping. Some of you are seeing yourselves dancing. And some of you, WHOA! Okay, that’s exercise too!

