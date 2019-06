On the set of “Claudia Jordan & Friends Show” photo shoot, hip hop model Shelly Rio started spilling the “T”! Listen to what she has to say about not so innocent Kim Kardashian:

Now why would she put Kim’s business out there like that? I do have to admit, I’m wonder who the guy is? Is it Reggie?

Reggie and Kim to move in together

Take a look at our Kim K gallery:

Kim K wants Reggie’s babies now!