New Soul Food Recipes For The Holidays

(BlackDoctor.org) — Thanksgiving celebrations, holiday gatherings, Pastors’ Anniversaries, Women’s and Men’s Day Celebrations, Sorority and Fraternity meetings, National Community Conventions and family reunions are all well-known community gatherings that take place during the holidays that have food as its centerpiece. So often “menus” for such gatherings feature soul food mainstays like fried chicken, catfish, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and collard greens. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has created a new tool to assist in planning healthy meals without sacrificing flavor for the next church, community or holiday gathering.

Using the “New Soul Food Way” detailed in THE FAMILY SYTLE SOUL FOOD DIABETES COOKBOOK, the authors show how a few simple ingredient substitutions or changes will not alter the flavorful, robust taste of many soul food favorites and make them healthier at the same time. For example, they suggest using sugar-free jams and jellies in place of butter, jam or cane syrup commonly served with biscuits; grilling or smoking catfish instead of dredging it in seasoned corn bread and frying; and using low-sodium bouillon or smoked turkey necks in place of meat to prepare fatback, ham hocks and hog maws.

THE FAMLY STYLE SOUL FOOD DIABETES COOKBOOK also offers other basic hints for modifying one’s diet such as:

1. Using the Soul Food Pyramid to know what and how much to eat.

2. How smart shopping, such as walking along the perimeter of the store where the healthier, fresher foods are stored before heading down the aisles, leads to healthy eating.

3. How to get the most from reading food labels by distinguishing the difference between a portion and serving size.

4. How keeping a food diary can help you better understand your eating style.

5. How to introduce exercise at home, work and play to increase energy and stop weight gain.

6. Customized soul food recipes for kids to enable parents the ability to prepare fun, healthy and quick meals kids will enjoy.

SOUL SISTAH SLAW

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Serves 50 / Serving Size: ½ cup

* 1 lb shredded cabbage

* 4 ounces grated onion

* 9 ounces Splenda baking sugar

* 2 ounces vinegar

* 12 ounces bell pepper thinly chopped

* 1 lb low-fat mayonnaise

* 12 ounces grated carrots

* 1 can evaporated milk

1. Chop the cabbage in a food processor.

2. Add sugar, bell peppers, carrots and onions in a large mixing bowl.

3. Add the vinegar, and low fat mayonnaise. Toss gently.

4. Add milk and mix well.

