Janet To Open AMA’s With 8-Min. Performance

Janet Jackson is set to take the stage at the American Music Awards on November 22nd. According to the LA Times, the performance, will air live from the Nokia Theatre in New York City and Ms. Jackson will be opening the show with a special 8-minute medley!

Speaking on Janet’s performance, American Music Award producer Larry Klein said:

“We’re thrilled about having Janet Jackson open this year’s show. She is an incredibly dynamic performer, and I think the audience will be excited to see what she has in store.”

Janet gave a dance overview of her brother Michael’s career at the recent MTV VMAs

Sneak Peek: Janet Jackson’s ABC interview

Take a look at Janet below:

