Queen Latifah Robbed On Vacation

From MediaTakeout.com

Not a Happy New Year for Queen Latifah so far.

Here’s how Trinidad’s Newsday is reporting things:

Hollywood star and Grammy Award winning singer Queen Latifah has fallen prey to thieves who stole more than US$10,000 (TT$65,000) in jewelry from the popular American entertainer’s luxury villa in Tobago where she has been staying for the Christmas holidays.

Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens, arrived in Tobago last week for the Christmas holidays and checked into the villa under the name Cynthia Hadden. She gave her address as California.

Reports are the 35-year-old star, who received an Academy Award nomination for a supporting role in the movie Chicago, is staying at the villa with a female friend.

