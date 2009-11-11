Halle To Be Awarded For “Trailblazing” In Film

Halle Berry will be honored at The Hollywood Reporter’s 18th annual Women in Entertainment breakfast presented by Lifetime.

The Oscar winner will receive the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award, which recognizes recipients for trailblazing within the industry and for generosity in giving back to the community at large.

“The complex role that Halle Berry plays in life as a successful, versatile entertainment professional who is committed to furthering the well-being of others, especially minorities, is as inspiring as are her film roles,” THR editor Elizabeth Guider said. “The recognition is also wonderfully fitting in a year in which diversity has been embraced and rewarded at the highest levels of our government and culture.”

Berry, the first African-American woman to win the best actress Oscar, is the national spokesperson for the Jenesse Center, a nonprofit that provides support to heal families victimized by domestic violence. (via Eurweb)

