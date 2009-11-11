Chris Brown To Premiere “Crawl” On Wendy!

Things are looking up for Wendy Williams in terms of her show’s guest appearances! While she is known for securing mostly B list stars as guests for interviews on her show, most recently she has scheduled Chris Brown to appear this Friday, and debut the video for his new single entitled “Crawl.” Rihanna is also set to release her video for “Russian Roulette” later that evening on 20/20. The two have been going head-to-head publicity-wise in anticipation of their upcoming albums. As CNN explains,

Both singers have albums coming out in the next several weeks and both will begin touring before the end of the year…Making television appearances and being available to fans is a major part of both artists selling their music in a tough economic climate.

“Crawl” is directed by Joseph Kahn and features R&B singer Cassie as Chris Brown’s leading lady. According to Neon Limelight, Brown will also sit down with Wendy for an interview where he’ll talk about the new album and his Fan Appreciation tour, which is kicking off the following day in Houston, Texas.

Tune in to The Wendy Show this Friday to see C Breezy’s new video and hear him further discuss his past with Rihanna.

