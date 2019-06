Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Hip-Hop/Soul Queen Mary J. Blige has dropped the second single from her forthcoming album ‘Stronger’. The song, entitled ‘I Am’, was written by hit-maker Johnta Austin and produced by Stargate. Blige’s LP will now hit stores on December 22nd after being pushed back from the last projected release date of December 15th.

Take a listen and tell us what you think:

