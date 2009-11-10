Denzel To Return To Broadway In “Fences”

Denzel Washington is the latest star to lend a marquee name to the Great White Way. According to the Los Angeles Times, Washington will perform in a revival of August Wilson’s drama “Fences,” which is scheduled to open in April.
Washington will play the role of Troy Maxson that was originated by James Earl Jones on Broadway in 1987. “Fences” went on to win the Tony Award for best play and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. The play is part of Wilson’s epic cycle focusing on African American life in the 20th century.
“Fences” is set for a limited run through July.
