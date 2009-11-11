10 Thanksgiving Must-Haves Under $30

No need to fret this Thanksgiving; HelloBeautiful has done the dirty work for you. We’ve compiled a list of the upcoming holidays Top 10 must-have items, and they’re all for under $30. Check the gallery below for photos of each, and click the links to find out where to find them!

DECORATING:

Candles

A medley of market-fresh fall candlelight. An incredibly realistic reproduction of fall produce lights up the home with decorative seasonal appeal. $2.95 – $5.95.

COOKING:

Turkey Roasting For Dummies Kit

This all-inclusive kit helps you master the art of roasting, providing all the right tools for the job including a For Dummies® instruction pamphlet. The roasting pan will distribute the heat evenly around the bird. The rack props the bird up off the bottom of pan. It comes with a baster, too! $24.99.

Gravy Separator

When you’re making gravies, this cup quickly separates meat and poultry juices from fat while the removable strainer eliminates the need for a separate sieve. Just fill the cup with drippings – fat rises to the top, and the low spout pours off the juices. The glass beaker is microwavable and oven and dishwasher safe. $24-28.

Meat Thermometer

This digital thermometer’s large numerals afford a precise reading instantly, while ensuring that your meats and poultry are cooked to a safe internal temperature and the desired “done”-ness. Quickly responding to temperatures from -40° to 446°F, it’s fitted with a handy pocket clip. $20.

Turkey-Shaped Cookie Cutters:

Cookie fans will gobble the treats cut from this fun seasonal icon. Generous sizes provides plenty of room for decorating. They’re made of tinplate, and they’re hand washable. $2.95.

SERVING:

Turkey Felt Potholder & Mitt:

When it’s turkey time in the kitchen, set the mood with these fun felt hand protectors embroidered with brightly colored turkey “pilgrims.” They’re 70% wool and 30% nylon with rayon embroidery. Machine washable. $4.95 – $6.95.

Decorative Plates

Showcase the fruits of your kitchen efforts in these finely crafted, dishwasher safe earthenware plates; the colors remind one of the seasonal harvest and the fluted edges look almost pie-like. $7.95 – $8.95

Gala Glasses

Classics never go out of style. Traditional silhouettes in crystal-clear glass are sized just right for favorite martinis, cognacs, and wines. $3.95.

SWEETS:

Maple Butter “Leaves,” Dark Chocolate “Acorns,” and Gingerbread Cookies

Rich, dark chocolate is shaped into a detailed oak leaf and acorn, and leaf- and acorn-shaped cookies with seasonal flavors make these all-natural snacks the perfect dessert! $5.95.

TO-GO:

Tupperware’s “Divided Dish”

Refrigerate, reheat, serve and store your own three-course meal in this dinner plate-sized divided dish. A virtually liquid-tight steam-vent seal makes this ideal for storing and reheating leftovers! $15.

