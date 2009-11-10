Shaq’s Wife Shaunie Files For Legal Separation

Shaunie O’Neal has officially filed for separation from her husband Shaquille O’Neal! This filing comes days after I told you guys that Shaq was cheating on Shaunie with Gilbert Arenas’ fiance Laura. According to ybf.com, Shaunie is ready to file for divorce.

Here’s what they’re saying:

She filed in California (where they were married) and we’re told she was just waiting on some of his cheating to go public so she has a great case with the divorce lawyers to get his money. And we gave her just that. Didn’t Shaq learn about how smart she is with his money the first go round?

I wonder if Gilbert’s wife Laura is about to make a move???

