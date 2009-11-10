5 Things You Should Have In Your Closet

(From bettyconfidential.com)

Do you have a wardrobe full of clothes but nothing to wear? Fashion expert Jill Martin, who has a new book out called “Fashion for Dummies”, has come up with a list of essential items that every woman needs in her closet. The key is to opt for classic pieces that never go out of style. That way you can pair them with your It item of the moment and your wardrobe dilemmas will be a thing of the past!

1. The little black dress.

This should be a simple black dress that can work for many different occasions. For the office, wear with a scarf, for a night out, add a piece of statement jewelry.

2. Black blazer.

The key is finding one that is flattering for your body. If your waist is one of your best features, go for a more fitted look. A black blazer with jeans and a button-down is a very chic and timeless look.

3. Speaking of white button-down shirts…

Invest in a new one every season. This one item can make you look crisp and clean. You can never go wrong when you pair it with jeans, dress pants or a skirt.

4. Well-cut trousers.

If you are only buying one pair of winter-weight trousers, pick one in black or navy. You can wear them paired with so many different options. Make sure you match the length of the pants with the height of your shoes.

5) A big black bag.

Often called a “schlep” bag because it holds everything, whether you’re chasing toddlers or contracts, your bag should fit your needs. The right shoes and bag can make an ordinary outfit look like so much more.

