VIDEO: Beyonce Takes On Egypt

Beyonce performed at the Red Sea resort of Port Ghalib, Egypt over the weekend. Islamic conservatives in the country had branded her show an “insolent sex party” that threatened the Muslim nation’s “social peace and stability.” Really???

Take a look at Bey’s performance:

Bey thanks Jay for “putting a ring on it”

Take a look the photos of Bey in Egypt and Germany below:

