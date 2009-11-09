SPOTTED: Janet And Jermaine Dupri

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The “Rhythm Nation” songstress and her producer/rapper boyfriend confirmed to People, that they’re still going strong, despite rumors to the contrary. We recently told you about the rumor that the couple may be planning a wedding, and Jermaine doesn’t exactly deny the rumors, but he does say he’s heard them plenty of times before:

“They’ve been saying that for years and you don’t see a ring on my finger,” he told PEOPLE on Friday at a Prive Las Vegas party to launch his Nu Pop Movement watch line. “I guess it just sounds good to have that rumor this time of the year or something.”

Janet to release #1’s album

Take a look at the couple below: