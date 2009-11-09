CLOSE
SPOTTED: Janet And Jermaine Dupri

The “Rhythm Nation” songstress and her producer/rapper boyfriend confirmed to People, that they’re still going strong, despite rumors to the contrary.  We recently told you about the rumor that the couple may be planning a weddingand Jermaine doesn’t exactly deny the rumors, but he does say he’s heard them plenty of times before:

“They’ve been saying that for years and you don’t see a ring on my finger,” he told PEOPLE on Friday at a Prive Las Vegas party to launch his Nu Pop Movement watch line. “I guess it just sounds good to have that rumor this time of the year or something.”

Take a look at the couple below:

 

