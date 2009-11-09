TRAILER: “Why Did I Get Married, Too?”

For those who don’t remember, “Why Did I Get Married” was Tyler Perry’s 2007 hit starring a scene-stealing all-black cast including himself and Janet Jackson. In the film, Dr. Patricia Agnew, a psychologist, had written a best seller about marriage: hers and those of three other couples who together took a week’s vacation each year to ask themselves, “Why did I get married?” However, that year, all four relationships were strained: Patricia and her husband Gavin have the shadow of grief between them; Terry believes that Diane has abandoned him for her work; Angela, who’s built a successful business, belittles her husband Marcus, who works for her; Mike is cruel to Sheila, his religious, overweight wife. During the week, each person’s secret comes out.

Here’s a preview for the sequel due out in April.

