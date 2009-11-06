VIDEO: Ester Dean & Chris Brown “Drop It Low”

The undercover threat known as Ester Dean has been flying below the radar on the popularity end, but is no stranger to making hits. Dean, who has written for everyone, from stars likes Mary J. Blige to Keri Hilson to newcomer Teyana Taylor, and effortlessly spins out hit after hit.

Recently Ester released her first official single, “Drop It Low” featuring Chris Brown from the LeBron James’ documentary, “More Than A Game.”

She also wrote the song, “Rude Boy” for Rihanna’s forthcoming album, Rated R.

Rihanna-Rated R ITUNES Pre-Order Exclusive

Though little is known about Polow Da Don’ protege (there aren’t any pictures of her either!), her raspy voice is guaranteed to make you coming back for more!

Check out Ester Dean’s new video below!!! What do you think?

