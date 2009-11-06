Baby Gives Mo’Nique a 150k Watch!!!

On a recent episode of The Mo’Nique Show, rap mogul Baby reached into his deep pockets and pulled out a watch estimated to value around $150,000.00! It might have been an apology gift, seeing as how Mo revealed an incident that transpired between them at the Source Awards, where they squabbled over use of her dressing room’s bathroom. Check out the video to hear more about the watch, the award show incident, and Baby’s relationship with Lil’ Wayne; turns out there is some validity to their claim of having a father son relationship.

MO’NIQUE MOMENTS: Keri Hilson Squashes Rumors Of Beef With Mo’Nique

MO’NIQUE MOMENTS: Kandi Discusses Coping With Grief