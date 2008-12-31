Barack Obama Wants Jennifer Hudson To Sing

President-elect Barack Obama has reached out to Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Inauguration on Jan. 20.According to The New York Post, Organizers reached out to Hudson, “They are talking to Jennifer about it. It would be the first time she performed since the murders. She is from Chicago and a huge Obama supporter.” Hudson sang the national anthem at the Democratic National Convention in Denver in August.
Also On HelloBeautiful:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful