CLOSE
Home

Barack Obama Wants Jennifer Hudson To Sing

Leave a comment

President-elect Barack Obama has reached out to Jennifer Hudson to perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the Inauguration on Jan. 20.According to The New York Post, Organizers reached out to Hudson, “They are talking to Jennifer about it. It would be the first time she performed since the murders. She is from Chicago and a huge Obama supporter.” Hudson sang the national anthem at the Democratic National Convention in Denver in August.

barack obama , Inauguration , jennifer hudson

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close