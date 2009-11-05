Reggie And Kim To Move In Together?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Reality TV bombshell Kim Kardashian recently reunited with her New Orleans Saints beau Reggie Bush, but it seems like the rekindled love is moving fast. TMZ reports both stars have put their LA houses up for sale, sparking speculation that they’re planning to move in together.

Kim K wants Reggie’s babies now

Kim’s condo is on the market for a solid $1 million, while Reggie’s pad is going for more than $5 million. A source told the gossip site that the couple even went shopping around for houses in the Hollywood Hills recently — and they’re using the same real estate agent.

Take a look at the couple below:

Is Kim K one of our 10 celebs hot enough to hate