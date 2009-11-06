CLOSE
Wendy Weighs In On Rihanna’s Interview

Wendy Williams gave her opinion regarding the recent interview that Rihanna did with Dianne Sawyer on yesterday’s episode of The Wendy Show.  Check out the video below to see her commend Rihanna on her bravery, and let Chris Brown know that he still has “a lot of work to do” in terms of redeeming himself.

Also check out this video of Amerie performing her single “Heard ‘Em All” on The Wendy Show:

Check out some recent pics of the pop star in this gallery:

Should Rihanna Be Held Accountable For Her Violent Past?

 

