RUMOR: Is Shaq Cheating On His Wife AGAIN??

Word on the street is a certain NBA player who recently got back with his wife is already cheating on her. BOSSIP just got wind that Shaquille O’Neal is cheating on his wife with another NBA player’s wife, who is PREGNANT!

Here’s what I found out:

Laura Govan has been cheating on her NBA fiancé, Gilbert Arenas, with the one and only NBA baller Shaquille O’ Neal that’s married to Shaunie O’ Neal. Then on top of all that, Laura Govan and Shaunie O’ Neal are good friends and Laura Govan is also pregnant and due in December by her fiancé Gilbert Arenas.

Laura has been cheating on her fiancé Gilbert Arenas, who plays for the Washington Wizards, with Shaq, for damn near five years, and they had just recently met up in March.

Laura Govan and Gilbert Arenas have been dating off and on since 2001. They had their first child together back in 2003 but fell out. Then the couple was having custody issues which they resolved and then started dating again somewhere around 2005/2006. Then they had another child and also got engaged, well actually, Laura proposed to Gilbert.

On top of ALL of this, Laura and Shaunie (Shaq’s Wife) are good friends. Our source says that the two are so close that Laura’s sister is going to be on Shaunie’s NBA Housewives TV show.

To make matters even worst, Laura is currently pregnant by Gilbert and is due around December 24th.