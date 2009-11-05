Amerie Gives Us A Peek Inside Her Amazing Wardrobe

Amerie just did a story for ELLE Magazine, demonstrating her impeccable personal style, with pieces from her own closet. The singer was photographed by ELLE’s Kelly Stuart in ten different looks. According to ELLE:

The R&B star shows us her well-edited wardrobe, a sexy mix of designer gems (including an impressive collection of Alexander Wang), wild accessories (think Pamela Love talon claws and Bliss Lau body chains), and a droolworthy closet of killer footwear.

Amerie also did a shoot for Complex Magazine, rocking some hot, somewhat-edgy looks. Something about her Complex shoot reminds us of a particular RiRi outfit; but hey, we’re just saying!

Amerie is definitely on her grind promoting her new album. For someone who stresses that she is an entertainer and not a model, she sure is working the fashion circuit quite hard; but we don’t mind.

Check out Amerie’s fashion game in this gallery:

