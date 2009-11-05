Yankees Send Us To 27th Heaven

“I forgot how good this felt” said Derek Jeter, and so did we. The Bronx Bombers won their 27th World Series Championship last night, and now the move across 161st is complete. Yankee fans have waited 9 long years for a championship and our boys brought it home last night.

Hideki Matsui put on one of the most impressive performances in World Series history, driving in six runs.

Matsui was awarded World Series MVP honors for his effort, which included a two-run homer off pitcher, “who’s your daddy” Pedro Martinez that set an early tone for the Bronx Bombers.

Andy Pettitte dealt 5 2-3 innings of three-run ball and Mariano Rivera got the final six outs to secure the win for New York.

Way to go Yanks!!!!!

Before the Yanks won the World Series, the Queen of Hip Hop Soul sung the National Anthem at home plate. MJB said:

“I have never been to a baseball game.”

The New York-born Blige, wearing a World Series jacket and a Yankees jersey, said: “I have never done it before, so I’m kind of nervous.

“But I’m mostly excited because this is my hometown. I was born in Fordham Hospital [New York] in the Bronx, so I’m just happy that [the Yankees] picked me to do this.”

Watch the video:

