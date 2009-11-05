VIDEO: Rihanna Says “F Love”

Today Good Morning America aired an exclusive interview with Rihanna in which she broke her silence on the Chris Brown incident:

“This happened to me, and it can happen to anybody,” said the star. But she went on to explain how embarrassed and ashamed she was to have the world know about her and Chris’ violate relationship, especially when she went back to him. Rihanna tells Diane Sawyer that women in abusive relationships go back to their abuser eight or nine times before leaving.

“I didn’t realize how much impact I had on these girls’ lives until it happened…it was a wakeup call.” She tells girls in domestic violence situations, “Don’t’ react off of love” and instead to look at the situation from “the third person” perspective because “love is so blind.”