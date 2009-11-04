Mary J Blige To Sing At Tonight’s World Series Game

And you say NYC!!! Mary J. Blige is set to sing the National Anthem at the World Series’ Game 6 at Yankee Stadium tonight.
MJB is the latest superstar to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the championship matchup between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies. John Legend and Alanis Morissette have also lent their voices to the traditional pre-game performance.
I hope my boys wrap it up tonight!! Go Yankees!!!
Mary J Blige’s album pushed back to Christmas
Take a look at Mary below:
