Celebs Rally Support For Love ‘N Haiti

On Friday, a gathering of Haitian-American celebrities convened in Manhattan to rally support for LOVE ‘N HAITI, a recycling project in Port-au-Prince that turns everyday trash into energy. Actor Jamie Hector (“The Wire”), actress Daphnee Duplaix (“One Life to Live”), and Mona Scott-Young (Monami Entertainment) encouraged New Yorkers to vote online for the eco-friendly program to win an international grant sponsored by the BBC World News.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of this campaign,” said Scott-Young. “I’m of Haitian descent, so it gives me even more pride to do my part in shedding a positive light on a country that has been through so much. However, Haiti is only going to win this competition if we all take responsibility of it and spread the word in a grassroots manner. Such a simple act can make such a big difference. I urge everyone to please go online and vote!”

LOVE ‘N HAITI – an initiative also championed by President Bill Clinton — is one of twelve finalists in the BBC’s “World Challenge ’09,” which will award a grant to the finalist with the most online votes. The cash grant will help LOVE ‘N HAITI continue its recycling efforts, which aid in decreasing deforestation, creating jobs, and reducing the incidence of floods.

