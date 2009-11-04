CLOSE
Home

Mary J Blige’s Album Pushed Back To Christmas

Leave a comment

Mary J Blige has pushed back her forthcoming album ‘Stronger’ to December 22nd (Christmas week).

According to rap-up.com, MJB’s ninth studio album “Stronger” will now arrive in stores on December 22, three days before Christmas. It was previously scheduled to go head-to-head with Alicia Keys, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and more on December 15.

Or it could simply be because Mary does not want to compete with her biggest competitor Alicia Keys.

Mary J Blige get-fit-anywhere secrets

Take a look at Mary below:

MJB opens domestic center for abused women

Christmas , Mary J. Blige , Stronger

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close