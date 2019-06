Chris Brown‘s new album cover as been released (coincidentally around the same time of Rihanna’s…hmm) and we’re all shocked. Tight pants, curved hips, robot hand AND guitar??? Take a peek and see for yourself:

Tell us what you think!!!

Check out Chris’ onstage comeback!

Check out Chris Brown’s video shoot with Cassie below:

http://cdn.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/566727/

Also On HelloBeautiful: