We’ve selected the winners of our FIRST HelloBeautiful Giveaway.

Our five winners will each receive one Kissable Couture’s Smooches Mini Lip Gloss Set by Keisha Whitaker.

Join us in congratulating BlackPlanet.com members:

Kembah

YSM30

its_surreally_shonda

Zarza3223

mstori4u1

Click on their names to congratulate them!

Stay tuned for my next giveway YOU could be the next winner!

~Gift Gal~

