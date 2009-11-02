Amerie’s “30 Shoes In 30 Days”: #14 – Leopard Mohair Boots

If you don’t already know, Amerie has a pretty sick shoe game. For the next couple days, she’ll be blogging about her favorite fashions for feet. Ladies, if you have a fetish like she does, you may want to prepare yourselves.

#14

“These leopard mohair Tony Burch flat boots are great for travel. They offer a big pop of color, pattern, & texture to a sleek black look.” – Amerie

http://cdn1.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/518827

