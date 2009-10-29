Amerie’s “30 Shoes In 30 Days”: #13 – Over-The-Knee Boots

If you don’t already know, Amerie has a pretty sick shoe game. For the next couple days, she’ll be blogging about her favorite fashions for feet. Ladies, if you have a fetish like she does, you may want to prepare yourselves.

#13

“These black lamb/patent leather Chanel over-the-knee boots are defintely one of my favorites. Whether I’m wearing denim cutoff shorts or liquid leggings, they’re the best! The heel is unique in that it’s oval-shaped, & I love that they’re sexy without needing a super high heel.” – Amerie

