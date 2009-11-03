Bob Whitfield: I Have Sex Tape And Photos Of Sheree

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The ex-husband of ATL housewife Sheree Whitfield appeared on a radio show Monday and gave his ex-wife Sheree Whitfield a verbal leashing.

Bob Whitfield, a retired NFL player, revealed some shocking details about the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, claiming he had sex tapes and explicit photos of her. He also revealed and made fun of Sheree’s multiple plastic surgeries, saying he made her into what she is today.

According to radaronline.com, Bob was a hilarious guest on the Nigel and Marco radio show where he dished on his ex, who he pays $113,422 a year after the divorce:

“I’m feeling like I’m the mad scientist and I created Frankentstein,” Bob ranted. Dishing on her plastic surgeries, Bob said “She didn’t have that nose; I put that nose on her! She didn’t have them breasts, I put them breasts on her.”

Revealing an even more shocking bombshell, Bob told Nigel and Marco that he “threatened to rip that video and pics,” and then said “You see what it did for Kim Kardashian.” We don’t really think we need to see a sex tape of Sheree and her ex-husband, but hearing him talk about it sure is funny!

