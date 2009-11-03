GALLERY: Liya Kebede Is The New Face Of H&M!

Supermodel Liya Kebede is the new, fresh faced model to pose for H&M’s Fall 2009 Knitwear Campaign costarring male model, Andres Velencoso Segura.

The lookbook is full of gorgeous Knit designs of embellished scarves and sweater dresses, wool-inspired leggings, and bolero jackets sure to keep the hottest fashionista in step this season. And how adorable H&M’s booties! Just what we need to stay warm and stay fly!

Take a peek at all the new goodies from H&M plus the complete Fall 2009 Knitwear Campaign! Stay lovely ladies (and gentlemen)!!!

