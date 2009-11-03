CLOSE
Frankie Gets Sued On Judge Mathis

Keyshia Cole’s mom and BET star, Frankie Lons from “Frankie & Neffe” got sued on TV’s Judge Mathis this week as she defended herself against an alleged breach of contract. SMH!!!

Keyshia Cole’s other sister Elite to get reality show

Frankie breaks down at the BET awards

