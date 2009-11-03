Frankie Gets Sued On Judge Mathis

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.
Keyshia Cole’s mom and BET star, Frankie Lons from “Frankie & Neffe” got sued on TV’s Judge Mathis this week as she defended herself against an alleged breach of contract. SMH!!!
Take a look:
Keyshia Cole’s other sister Elite to get reality show
Take a look at our Frankie gallery:
Frankie breaks down at the BET awards