Rihanna-Rated R ITUNES Pre-Order Exclusive

The countdown to the most anticipated album of the year continues as Rihanna announces the final tracklist to her fourth studio album,”Rated R,” set for a November 23 release on Def Jam Recordings.

At 12:00AM Tuesday, November 3rd, “Rated R” and it’s smash, lead single “Russian Roulette” will go on sale at the iTunes Music Store. Fans who pre-order the album will receive “Russian Roulette,” instantly. Included in the iTunes edition of Rated R are special, exclusive director’s cuts of the videos for “Russian Roulette” and “Wait Your Turn,” both helmed by acclaimed director Anthony Mandler.

Just as Rihanna started the countdown to her album launch and debuted her first single on her website, the “Wait Your Turn” video will premiere tomorrow, November 3rd exclusively at Rihannanow.com.

