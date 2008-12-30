Diddy To Pick Up Your Cab Fare This NYE

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
If you live in the NYC area, Diddy wants you to drink up and have a good time this New Year’s Eve, as he’s paying your cab fare home.Diddy and Ciroc premium vodka are teaming up with the Taxi and Limousine Commission to give away free cab rides this New Year’s Eve. Read more here.
