CLOSE
Home

Diddy To Pick Up Your Cab Fare This NYE

Leave a comment

If you live in the NYC area, Diddy wants you to drink up and have a good time this New Year’s Eve, as he’s paying your cab fare home.Diddy and Ciroc premium vodka are teaming up with the Taxi and Limousine Commission to give away free cab rides this New Year’s Eve. Read more here.

Ciroc , diddy , New Year's Eve , tlc

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close