VIDEO: 50 Cent’s “Baby By Me” Starring Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland plays the lead role in 50 Cent’s video for his latest single, “Baby By Me,” featuring Ne-Yo. The song appears on his upcoming album, “Before I Self Destruct,” set for a November 23 release.

50 ran into the Destiny’s Child co-founding member when he was presenting at the Los Premios MTV awards show in Los Angeles on October 15, and it occurred to him then to snag the lovely songstress for his video, which was set to roll production just two days later.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

