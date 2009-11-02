Kandi Asks: Feeling Defeated Lately?

Yesterday I woke up feeling defeated & I can’t even figure out why. I’m sure I’m not the only one who’s had this feeling but when these moments creep up on me I have to shake it off quickly before I get consumed with it and just give up & count myself out.

Let me explain a little better so that you know what I mean. There’s so much I want in life, so much more that I want to achieve but sometimes I just don’t know the first step to getting there. That sounds crazy to some people because to a lot of the people that are around me and or watching me it seems that I just have it together or all figured out. To be honest a majority of the time I’m far from having it all figured out. Its just that I never give up on the goal, I never stop my grind, and I never stop praying. One thing that I’ve learned over the years is never to count anyone out especially not your self. So many times I’ve heard people say things like nobody is checking for her anymore, or what has she done lately, or she ain’t this & she ain’t that…

Hearing all that negative talk can either break you down or make you stronger & “Hater Proof”. I’ve always been good at ignoring negative comments from others, so other people counting me out isn’t the problem. Doubting myself and counting myself out is definitely a problem though. When you count your self out, then you are defeated before you even tried. I am the best at giving other people pep talks but I’m not good at finding someone to give me one. There for I have to be self motivated & sometimes thats hard. Its hard but its a necessity. I’m telling y’all this because I’ve been in the entertainment industry for a long time & I’ve seen a lot of talent come and go. People always ask me how do I continue to stay in the game. I NEVER GIVE UP. That’s it. That’s all I can say really. When ever I feel defeated I just shake it off & keep going because defeat equals failing & failing is not an option….

Much Love,

Kandi

