Moxie Makes Feminine Products Pretty!

For a woman, there are few things more embarrassing than having to announce (or having your body do it for you!) that Aunt Flow has come to visit. In other words, it’s that time of the month. And all you really want is to be as discreet as possible about the discomfort you’re experiencing because of cramps and pads. Carrying your purse to the bathroom is a dead giveaway, as are the neon plastic tampon wrappers that catch everyone’s eyes and ears.

Moxie Products has arrived to be the solution to all those problems. Their feminine product packaging is glamorous, in a 1940’s sort of way. Picture romantic scripted letters, pink stripes, and black satin bows. The tin cans that contain tampons are compact, crush-proof, and reusable. You no longer have to feel fatigued while on your cycle; in fact, you can feel fancy. Moxie Products will make you want to say “boudoir,” instead of “bedroom.” And that’s just where your feminine hygiene products can stay – in plain sight. No need to hide your cardboard tubing and maxi-size wings under the bathroom sink and behind the cleaning products, because Moxie’s packaging is pretty enough that even your boyfriend won’t shudder at the thought of touching it. It’s also 100% recyclable.

Sure, Moxie may not “protect” you better than your average maxi, but the question still remains: why not? After all, if a feminine product ever falls out of your purse again, you won’t be so embarrassed.

